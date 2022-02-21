FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Masks will no longer be required at city-owned building beginning March 1, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Monday.

That includes Citizen Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control facility.

Henry cited a reduction in local COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations than in previous weeks and months as reasons behind lifting the requirements. He also urged in a media release for people to use caution and vigilance in public settings and the importance of getting vaccinated.