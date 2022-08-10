HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof.

Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35.

Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going north on U.S. 31 when she crossed the median into southbound traffic.

The Lexus crashed head-on into a Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Martinsville woman.

A 60-year-old male passenger, 60-year-old James Hayden of Martinsville, was ejected from the sunroof of the vehicle. He died at the scene. The Howard County coroner listed Hayden’s cause of death as blunt force trauma.

An 11-year-old child in the Chevrolet was flown to a hospital to be treated.

A reconstruction of the crash site indicated the Chevrolet flipped twice before coming to a rest.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Lexus was given a preliminary breath test at the scene, where she scored .024.

A blood draw was also performed, and toxicology results are pending.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should call Cpl.

Myers at 765-614-3482.