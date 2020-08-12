Marion County prosecutor announces charges in police use-of-force incident

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers Johnathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker were indicted Wednesday by a Marion County grand jury after an investigation into a use-of-force incident that occurred during downtown Indianapolis protests on May 31.

Horlock has been indicted on charges including felony battery, felony perjury, felony obstruction of justice and felony official misconduct.

Schauwecker has been indicted on charges including felony battery and two counts of felony official misconduct.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears held a press conference to announce the indictments and thanked the members of the grand jury as well as Marion County residents Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding, who filed a lawsuit against four members of IMPD following their violent arrest.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement saying the two officers will remain on administrative duty.

“Based on my review of the circumstances of the incidents to date, I will not be seeking to terminate the officers at this time and will monitor the court process as it moves through the system,” Taylor said in the statement.

The announcement comes after The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released the names of the officers that were involved in the May 31 incident.

Sergeant David Kinsey (20-year veteran), Officer Conrad Simpson (18-year veteran), Officer Johnathan Horlock (5-year veteran) and Officer Nathanial Schauwecker (8-year veteran) were named by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor on August 7.

The arrests were captured on video by a FOX59 photographer after the curfew went into effect on May 31.