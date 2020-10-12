Maple Creek Middle school goes virtual temporarily amid covid outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All classes at Maple Creek Middle School have been temporarily shifted to remote learning because of a small COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Northwest Allen School officials students will participate in classes remotely week of Oct. 12-15, due to an influx of confirmed COVID cases in the past two weeks. All extra-curricular activities are cancelled for the week.

The confirmed cases include students in all three grade levels and officials said there is no clear link between each of the cases. There are 10 confirmed cases which represent about one percent of the school’s onsite student population.

“Students and teachers have done a great job wearing their masks and following the protocols that have been put into place and this has contributed to the many weeks of school that we have already completed with little disruption,” said Bill Toler, who is the Maple Creek Middle School Principal. “Because of the number of students being quarantined at the moment and because of the number of confirmed cases during such a short period of time, we are taking extra steps to help keep our students safe and on track. One of those steps includes implementing temporary remote learning activities.”

Teachers will continue to work onsite this week and custodial staff will complete an extensive and thorough cleaning of the building, according to a news release.

NACS follows the guidance of state and local health officials when determining who must be quarantined due to a confirmed case.

Dr. Chris Himsel, the district’s Superintendent, said plans are in the works to return to in-person classes as early as the week of Oct. 19.