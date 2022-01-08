Many Positions open for Northwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Northwest Allen County Schools held a job fair Saturday morning at Carroll Middle School.

Many of these positions include food services, transportation, instructional assistants, technology services and more.

Department managers were there to speak with potential employers, and get a feel for how the day to job will look like. There are both part-time and full-time positions available.

Lizette Downey, NACS Chief Communications officer, says she was more than pleased for the turnout they had.

“We weren’t sure what to expect but overall we are pretty pleased. We got some hires today and we have some great talent and people who are interested in joining the family and I think it is going to be considered a win because even though it may not have been a mass in numbers, we got some quality candidates,” Downey said.

They even were hiring on the spot. Mikah Simmons, a registered nurse was hired in today as an Instructional Assistant. Simmons wants to support the school district that he child goes to.

“Help out the community, I mean there are so many job openings. Throughout the community and all you know fast food, grocery stores and it’s effecting our schools as well. So, if we can support the schools and teachers, the support staff in the schools were really helping out the kids,” Simmons says.

NACS will also be holding another job fair April 23rd, which will have a heavy focus on teacher needs.

