FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Manchester University Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the school’s next president Monday morning.

The university will then introduce its 16th president to students and colleagues in two different sessions. One at its main campus in North Manchester and one at its Fort Wayne campus.

Manchester grad Dave McFadden became the school’s 15th president back in 2014 after spending 20 years as a senior leader for the university.

Last year, McFadden announced he would retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.