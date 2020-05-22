Manchester University offers free tuition to high school class of 2020

Students from families making less than $65,000 per year can get free tuition for four years

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – As graduating seniors consider what to do about college during a global pandemic, several northeast Indiana colleges are making adjustments for the next group of incoming students. As Manchester University plans to open for the fall semester, the school has announced that some students will qualify for free tuition for four years.

In a Friday release, the school announced incoming, first-year students can qualify for the free tuition if the student’s family makes less than $65,000 per year, are eligible for a federal Pell Grant and who completed the FAFSA by the deadline and is an Indiana resident.

Students must also live on-campus and pay for room and board.

According to the university, 400 students who have been admitted to Manchester for fall of 2020 qualify for the program.

The school already made the decision to waive the undergraduate enrollment deposit.

Earlier this week, the school reiterated its plan to reopen with in-person classes on September 2.

“I want to thank you once again for your resilience, flexibility and granting grace during trying times,” University President Dave McFadden told students Wednesday in a statement.

The university will provide online training for students and employees to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.