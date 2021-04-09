Manchester University hosts vaccine clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester University is teaming up with local organizations to run a vaccine clinic on Saturday. The clinic will offer up to 500 vaccines that morning. The Wabash County vaccine clinic is helping to make this possible.

The clinic is offered to the university’s faculty, staff and students. Transportation is being arranged for those who need it in order to be vaccinated. Through a survey the school found out how many students wanted to receive the vaccine based on a survey. According to Abby VanVlerah, the Vice President of Student Life at Manchester University, approximately 300 students responded with interest and that’s about how many students signed up to receive it. That is about 30% of the undergrad population.

Many students who responded to the survey had already been vaccinated. The university is planning to keep track of students vaccinated and will base that information on how the fall semester will be impacted.

“Our baseball team is traveling that day but they are stopping in Wabash to get vaccinated before they play their game so we’re trying everything we can. Numbers are on the rise for students in this age group so we are doing anything we can do. That service and spirit of caring is part of Manchester’s mission,” VanVlerah says.

The clinic is open on Saturday April 10 from 8-10 a.m. There will be another clinic on May 8.