Man who kidnapped KY teen, TN boy may be heading to northern MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a man who kidnapped a teenager in Kentucky and a boy in Tennessee may be heading to northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said Jacob Clare, 32, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, maybe heading to the Harbor Spring area with 16-year-old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare. Jacob Clare is related to both children.

Jacob Clare is described as being around 6-foot-8 and 180 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has tribal tattoos across his left arm and shoulder.

Amber Clare is described as being around 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. She was kidnapped in Kentucky. Noah Clare is described as being around 3-foot-4 and 40 pounds with short curly brown hair and blue eyes. He was kidnapped in Tennessee.

Both children were reported missing on Nov. 7.

Authorities said Jacob Clare was last seen in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy wagon with a dent in the rear driver’s side bumper, stickers on the back and Tennessee license plate 42MY10.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who has seen them is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989.732.5141 or 911.