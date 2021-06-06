Man suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot on the southside of downtown on Saturday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Hoagland Ave. around 9:50 p.m. on reports of multiple gunshots being fired.

According to police, when they arrived to the scene, they found an man in a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tended to his wounds until TRAA came.

The victim was initially transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, which were later downgraded life-threatening.

Police say preliminary information suggests that a suspect fired shots from the alley East of 2300 Hoagland Ave. and then fled eastbound down the same alley after firing at the victim.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.