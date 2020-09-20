Man suffering from life-threatening injuries after hit and run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on the north side of Fort Wayne.

Sunday morning around 1 a.m, Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 3400 block of North Clinton. Upon arrival they found an adult male, unresponsive, lying in the northbound lane of Clinton Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition and was later downgraded to life-threatening.

According to investigators, a car hit the pedestrian and fled the scene. Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

This is still under investigation, we will have more information as this story develops.