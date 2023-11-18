FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Aaron Thompson of Fort Wayne was sentenced to two years and 180 days of probation for intimidation and harassment of U.S. Representative Jim Banks, according to online court records.

Thompson, 34, received suspended sentences. Two years and 180 days of probation for intimidation with the threat to commit a forcible felony was the first with a second sentence of 180 days of probation for harassment by means of a telephone call. The second sentence will be served consecutively with the first.

He entered a guilty plea in late October on a Level 6 felony count of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment for messages he left for Banks, according to a plea agreement he signed with Allen County prosecutors.

Aaron L. Thompson

Thompson left the messages at Banks’ office back in April, according to court documents.

“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad. Or you grow old without your daughters,” Thompson is accused of saying in one of eight voicemails left for Banks’ office.

When questioned later by the United States Capitol Police, court documents said Thompson admitted to leaving the voicemails while intoxicated. When asked why, Thompson said his political views differ from Banks, a Republican who represents northeast Indiana.

In another voicemail, Thompson is accused of saying, “How you like that? Let me know what your opinion is. I’ll make the decision. Love you (expletive) (expletive)… Boom boom you pick which two daughters get shot.”