MORGAN-MONROE STATE FOREST, Ind. (WANE) A Monrovia, Indiana man says he was shot by another hunter while hunting in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest in southern Indiana Tuesday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, emergency responders were sent to the forest at around 8 a.m.

William Long, 72, of Monrovia, reported that he was shot by another hunter in the area while squirrel hunting. The incident is currently under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to always identify their target and be aware of what is around it before shooting in the field.