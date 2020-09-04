Man pinned between two cars hurt, suspect flees scene leaving child

A man is suffering life threatening injuries after being pinned between two cars. Suspect fled the scene leaving small child in the backseat.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two cars at a convenience store early Friday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at 7114 Bluffton Road.

A car was at a gas pump and when leaving, sped off towards the entrance of the Speedway swerving. The car then hit a parked SUV from behind pinning a man, walking back to his car, between the vehicle and SUV.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man in serious condition. The driver of the car had fled the scene leaving a small child in the back seat with minor injuries. Medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. He was downgraded to critical after arriving.

Police are still searching for the driver and don’t know his identity. If anyone knows anything about the incident, call police.