Man loses control, collides with semi in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt Monday night when his pickup truck and a semi truck collided.

Deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Fremont and Angola police departments responded to the area of 6485 U.S. 20 around 6 p.m.

That’s where they found a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck badly damaged with the driver trapped inside.

Investigators determined the driver, Franklin Figgins, 35, Edon, Ohio, was driving east on U.S. 20 when he tried to go around the right side of a vehicle turning north. In the process, Figgins went off the south side of the highway and lost control of his truck.

Figgins’ pickup then went across the center line and crossed in front of a semi-truck where the two collided.

Additional emergency crews responded and extricated Figgins from his truck.

He was then flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious but stable condition.

It’s not clear if the 70-year-old semi-truck driver was injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.