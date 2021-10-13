Man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds on Southeast Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Police responded to the 2300 block of John Street just before 11 p. m. Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is currently no suspect. The shooting is under investigation.

WANE 15 has a crew on scene and is gathering more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.    

