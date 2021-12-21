Man in critical condition following shooting on Chatham Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Chatham Drive, right near Lafayette Street, early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Chatham Drive just after 4:30 a. m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found an man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital with serious injuries. Doctors downgraded his condition to critical.

Police tell WANE 15 that adult male victim was in a car at another location when the shooting occurred.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.