FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a car early Thursday morning in Fort Wayne.

The man was hit just after 4:45 a.m. according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Emergency responders went to the intersection of North Clinton and Grove just north of Spy Run after the driver called 911.

Investigators determined the driver was heading north on Clinton and as his car approached the intersection the man, who was in the road, was hit. No other people were involved.

The man was taken to a hospital where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening. The northbound right lane will remain closed until the scene is processed.