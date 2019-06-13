Man found stabbed in neighborhood badly hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Sterling Street around 1 a.m. That’s in a neighborhood near West Coliseum Boulevard and I-69.

When police got there, they found a man outside a house with multiple stab wounds, including to his neck area.

Medics responded and took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

After undergoing surgery, hospital staff upgraded his condition to serious.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence and talk to possible witnesses to learn more about what might have happened.

The scene where investigators were working is the victim’s home, but police said it’s still not clear if that’s where the stabbing happened. The only information available is that some sort of altercation led to the stabbing but police don’t know who the suspect or suspects are.

Because of the lack of information, police taped off a large crime scene in the neighborhood to preserve any possible evidence in and around the area.

If you know anything about the situation call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or the FWPD at (260) 427-1222.