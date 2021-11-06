Man found shot in car near Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after police found him suffering in a car with gunshot wounds a few blocks away from Parkview Field.

Just before 11 p. m. Friday night, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5300 block of McClellan Street in reference to a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man in a parked vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information available right now. Detectives are searching the neighborhood and speaking with potential witnesses. Crime Scene Technicians are also looking for and collecting any evidence that could be used to help with this investigation.

McClellan Street was closed between West Belmont Street and West Fairfax Avenue while investigators processed the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the FWPD, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867(STOP), use the free “P3 Tips” app, or call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.