KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– He was found face down in shallow water.

On Tuesday, Detectives with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 34-year-old Dustin Cloud of Claypool, IN on the northside of Loon Lake.

Cloud had been reported missing since March 16 by his family.

The autopsy of the body revealed no significant injury, however, the cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.