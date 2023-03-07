WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Todd Ringle confirms the search is over on I-64 at the 36 mile marker. Ringle says the suspect is in custody.

More details can be found here.

ORIGINAL

Sgt. Todd Ringle posted on social media that there is a heavy police presence on I-64 in Warrick County. Matt Ames says ISP Aviation support is involved.

Ringle says there is heavy police presence is at the 36 mile marker, and police are actively searching for a black male that fled south into a wooded area.

Ringle says I-64 remains open, and residents in the area should secure their homes. This incident is occuring west of Lynnville.