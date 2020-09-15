Man fire shots in home, causes second police standoff in one day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is being evaluated after firing several gunshots in a home Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a home in the 2000 block of Carlton Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a family member told them the male, who was alone, had fired several shots inside the residents.

Officers arrived on the scene and blocked off the neighborhood. Neighbors looked on from a distance taking video and photos.

Members of the Crisis Response Team and Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team were also called to the scene. Shortly after the man walked out of the home without incident.

The man was taken to a local health care facility to be evaluated.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.