FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead, and another man is injured in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of U. S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road, right off of I-469.

The crash was called out as a party pinned around 4:45 a. m. on Wednesday.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WANE 15 that one man is dead, and another man was transported to the hospital with injuries.

While the department is investigating, the westbound lane at U. S. 27 and the eastbound lane at Ferguson Road is closed to traffic. Southbound U. S. 27 is down to one lane, and traffic is being redirected to eastbound Hessen Cassel.

A WANE 15 crew is on the scene working to gather more information.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.