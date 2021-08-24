Man dies after shooting in New Haven

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after a reported shooting in New Haven Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m., New Haven Police were sent to the 10600 block of Seiller Road on reports of a shooting.

Officers report finding a man inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. New Haven Adam Township Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased on scene.

“At this time we are not sure if this was accidental or not,” Chief of Police Jeff McCracken said in a statement to WANE 15.

This incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.