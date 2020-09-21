Man dies after becoming trapped in farm silo

MARIA STEIN, Ohio (WANE) — A Mercer County man died Monday morning after he became trapped in a silo on his property.

Police and medics were called around 10:20 a.m. to 889 Cassella – Montezuma Road in Maria Stein, about 13 miles south of Celina. A caller said a man was trapped inside a silo there.

According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office report, 39-year-old Timothy J. Dirksen was inside a 90-foot silo leveling off silage when investigators believe he became overcome with fumes from inside the silo.

Emergency workers were able to pull him out and began resuscitation efforts, and he was airlifted to a Dayton hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

No other information was available.