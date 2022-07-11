TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against an Indiana man charged in the fatal shooting of a Terre Haute police detective who was also an FBI task force officer.

Notice that the government would not seek capital punishment against Shane Meehan was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. Instead, Meehan would face up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Meehan’s attorneys have said they did not believe he qualified for the death penalty and told the court last month they had submitted 1,500 pages of medical records showing he was mentally ill.

Officer Greg Ferency was killed July 7, 2021.