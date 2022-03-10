ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – By the time it came to an S-curve on Indiana 37, the maroon Ford F250 was going entirely too fast. and way above the 45 miles-per-hour speed limit.

That’s when the driver lost control. The pickup truck crossed the center line, hit an oncoming SUV head-on and somehow collided with another SUV, as well.

The winter crash just outside of Harlan left one woman dead and several others hurt, including children. And now the driver of the pickup is facing a litany of felony charges.

Allen County prosecutors Wednesday formally charged 38-year-old Douglas E Acosta, II, with the following:

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Reckless homicide.

Four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Acosta’s blood-alcohol-level was at .159 percent when he lost control of the pickup just east of Springfield Center Road on Jan. 26, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Investigators in court documents said he was recklessly speeding when he approached the curve where he lost control of the pickup, colliding with an SUV driven by 56-year-old Jean Lorraine Parrish.

Parrish, of Hicksville, Ohio, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Allen County Coroner.

A woman sitting in the middle-passenger seat in Acosta’s pickup suffered a broken jaw, numerous lacerations and pain to her shoulder, wrist and knee, according to court documents.

Acosta’s children – one sitting in the front right passenger seat, the other rear right passenger seat – both suffered head, stomach and chest pain as well as multiple contusions.

The driver of the second SUV involved in the crash suffered chest and face pain, according to court documents.

Acosta himself suffered a head injury of some sort in the crash, which made it impossible for an Allen County Sheriff’s officer to give him a sobriety test at the scene, according to court documents.

Acosta also refused to take a breathalyzer, according to court documents. He was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center to treat his injuries while medical personnel drew his blood to test its alcohol content.

An initial hearing for Acosta is scheduled for Friday.