FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is barricaded in a southwest Fort Wayne home.

The situation is happening in the 700 block of West Creighton. The Fort Wayne Police and Fire Department’s are both on the scene.

Just before 6:30 p.m. the suspect exited his home and into police custody with a wound on his stomach.

Traffic was restricted around the area.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.