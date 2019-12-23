ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said they arrested a man Saturday for handing out marijuana “because it was Christmas.”
The Pinellas County arrest report says Richard Ellis Spurrier, 67, was confronted by police Saturday around 11 p.m. at 16 2nd St. N. in St. Pete.
Officers said Spurrier had 45 grams of marijuana on him and was handing it out to people as they passed by.
In an interview with police, Spurrier reportedly told them he was handing out the weed “because it was Christmas.”
Spurrier was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
LATEST STORIES:
- Medical device company to build HQ in Whitley County, up to 132 jobs possible
- Man arrested in Florida for handing out marijuana ‘because it was Christmas’
- New Haven Burger King robbed; suspect sought
- Video shows moment Carnival cruise ships collide
- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately