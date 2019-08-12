Man arrested following raid in southern Allen county

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man faces felony charges after the Allen County Sheriff’s Department conducted a warrant service and raid at a home on Hessen Cassel Road, last week.

Brandon Mitchell, 34, is preliminarily charged with Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police arrived at the home located at 8518 Hessen Cassel Road just east of U.S. 27 the morning of Aug. 8. Inside they found several baggies of what appeared to be marijuana, a digital scale, guns, and shot gun shells, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators also found 14 people inside: two men and 12 teenage girls. According to court documents, nine of the girls were minors. The youngest was 14 years old. Several of the teenagers told police that Mitchell provided them with free alcohol and marijuana.

Last month, an employee from the city’s street department called 911 after observing a group of girls pulling another girl out of the home, according to the affidavit. The girl told officers that Mitchell is running a prostitution ring.

Days later, police conducted a traffic stop after seeing two older women and a teenage girl at the home. The women told police their 16-year-old daughters did not come home last night. They found the girls at the Hessen Cassel Rd. home but no one would answer the door.

Their daughters eventually “snuck” out of the house, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The women gave police permission to interview their daughters. According to court documents, both teens appeared to be very vague and seemed to be protecting the homeowner.

There were several visits made by police to the home over the last year and a half. According to the probable cause affidavit, each time officers responded to the residence there was a very strong smell of marijuana coming from the home.

The police investigation began in May 2018 when the Fort Wayne Police Department received an anonymous tip that Mitchell was living in the home. The tipster told police he has a lot of guns, glocks, rifles and several pounds of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to the home again in Aug. 2018 on a reported burglary. An officer could smell an order of marijuana coming from the house while taking the report, court documents said.

Mitchell has a lengthy criminal record. Court records show he was convicted of robbery and resisting law enforcement in 2004. Four years later, he was convicted of marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Last year, Mitchel was convicted of possession of marijuana.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday Aug. 14.