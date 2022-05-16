KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– A crash on State Road 25 in Wayne Township on Monday evening left a man in critical condition.

65-year-old Dennis Davis Hurst, of South Bend, was driving north on State Road 25 when Hurst’s Chevrolet HHR veered off the east shoulder of the road.

After attempting to correct his driving, the Chevrolet crossed into the opposite side of the highway, hitting a utility pole and ejecting Hurst from his vehicle.

Hurst sustained a head injury and was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance.

Hurst remains in critical condition.