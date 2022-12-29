NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea.

Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed.

Officials say Deluca showed up at a sheriff’s office in North Carolina and information obtained at that, time led them to Asprea’s home, in rural Chanute, for a welfare check.

When Deluca showed up at the sheriff’s office in North Carolina to give information about Asprea, he was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle out of Robeson County, North Carolina. That’s where police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend in July. Sheriff’s deputies say Deluca shot the woman while she was driving her car.

Man wanted for attempted murder after woman shot

Sheriff’s officials in North Carolina served the Kansas arrest warrant on Deluca today, where he’s still in custody. His bond in North Carolina is set at $250,000. However, Kansas has ordered Deluca to be held without bond until he appears before a judge in Kansas.

The investigation is ongoing.