FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He pushed her onto a bed and tried to undress her.

She choked him to fight him off, bought herself some breathing room as she raced to another bedroom, but in no time he was on her again. That’s when she bashed his head with an empty tequila bottle and raced outside.

He followed her, naked and carrying a black pipe, right to a Fort Wayne Police officer who had already arrived on the scene and had a taser pointed in his direction.

Thus ended a night in the 2500 block of Darlene Court last week where a teenage girl and a woman both had to fend off an attacker who is now facing a slew of felony charges.

Damarcus T. Thomas, 21 – also known as D’Marcus Young and D’Marcus Thomas – was charged by Allen County prosecutors Friday with one felony count of rape, two felony counts of sexual battery, two felony counts of criminal confinement and two counts of domestic battery in connection to the attacks.

Police were called to the home, on a street off of Covington Road, at about 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 18 after someone living nearby to where the attacks happened heard frantic knocking on their front door and a woman screaming for help.

Upon arriving, officers were met by two teenage girls outside waiting for them.

One of the girls told officers that while she was in her home with Thomas he had pushed her down and attempted to pull off her pants. He then tried to force himself on her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

She escaped when the woman Thomas is also accused of attacking entered the room, the girl told officers in court documents.

Thomas chased the woman out of the house while police were talking to the girl, according to court documents. When Thomas saw the officer’s taser trained on him, he ran back inside the house.

The woman detailed to officers how Thomas tried to force himself on her, as he had the girl, and how she used the tequila bottle to escape, according to court documents.

Thomas was detained inside the home, according to court documents. He was booked into Allen County Jail on $12,500 bond and served no contact orders to keep him away from the woman and girl.