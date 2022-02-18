FORT WAYNE, Ind. – When he spotted police, he ditched his car and left an unconscious 2-year-old girl alone in the back seat.

When he tried to ditch two bags of drugs plus a gun he wasn’t supposed to have next to a nearby house, he left his footprints in the snow right next to them.

Now, a Fort Wayne man is facing felony counts of dealing over 10 grams of a narcotic, dealing over 10 grams of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license and neglect of a dependent.

Qytae D. Cooper, 30, of the 7300 block of Trevor Court, is accused of having a little more than 111 grams of methamphetamine and almost 98 grams of fentanyl in his possession when he ran from Fort Wayne police Feb. 8, according to Allen Superior Court Documents.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged him this week.

Police were responding to a shots fired call in the area of Maple Grove Avenue and Hanna Street at about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 when Cooper drew an officer’s attention. Cooper was driving a Volkswagen without taillights and was being followed by a dark colored Chrysler sedan, according to court documents.

Officers watched as both cars pulled into an alley. When a squad car tried to follow, Cooper stopped his car, got out and began running between houses. He left two cell phones by the car, according to court documents.

In the back seat of the Volkswagen officers found the 2-year-old girl unconscious and then “groggy and not responding appropriately,” according to court documents. Medics were called to the scene to check on the girl and soon thereafter the girl’s grandmother showed up to take custody of her.

A woman driving the Chrysler behind Cooper at first denied knowing him or anything about the Volkswagen, but later admitted both Volkswagen and the child inside belonged to her. She later told police Cooper said he needed her car and for her to follow in the Chrysler while he handled “business.”

She claimed she didn’t what Cooper’s business was, according to court documents.

Police arrested Cooper shortly after he fled, finding him trying to sprint between houses. Police found bags placed against a home about 10 or 15 feet from his car. No snow had covered them and Cooper’s footprints were adjacent to the bags, according to court documents.

The drugs, ammo and a Glock handgun were found inside the bags as well as scales and a heat-sealing machine – what police called in court documents equipment “typically used by people who are packaging, weighing and selling illegal drugs.”

Cooper was booked into Allen County Jail on $112,000 bond.