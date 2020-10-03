Making strides again breast cancer in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. You can help raise awareness, while raising funds for the American Cancer Society through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The annual walk is accommodating the event due to the pandemic. Instead of a big gathering, you’re invited to be part of a car celebration at Kreager Park from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th.

Funds raised will go toward helping those with cancer. See the interview above to learn more.

Click here to register for the event.