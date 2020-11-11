Major component of Big Rock Tunnel project lowered underground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 2,700 pound object was lowered 25 feet below ground Wednesday morning as part of Fort Wayne’s Big Rock Tunnel project which will keep storm sewage from running into the rivers once it’s completed.

The “vortex” as it’s called, is used to deter odor and corrosion problems caused by wastewater that contains Hydrogen Sulfide. It was lowered into one of seven dropshafts that connect with the tunnel.

Currently, an average of 26.4 million gallons of combined sewage per year flow into the St. Marys River at Camp Allen Drive. The Big Rock Tunnel will prevent that from happening.

A boring machine known as MamaJo MamaJo is digging the tunnel. Completion of the tunnel boring is expected by 2021, and the intricate connection to the many neighborhood sewers by 2023. The tunnel will be operational in 2023.