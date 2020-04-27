Majic’s stay at home Christmas music is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne radio station Majic 95.1 has been playing Christmas music since the stay at home order went into effect. It’s been great for residents like Becky Hilkey. She and her husband love Christmas and they’re loyal Majic 95.1 listeners. “Christmas is such a great enjoyable thing,” said Hilkey. “It makes us remember good times and I think we all need that right now.”

The station is playing the music in hopes of spreading a little Christmas cheer as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. “There’s something that you feel in your heart when you play Christmas music,” said radio personality Angie Nash. “And people love it.”

While Andy Williams’ version of ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ played in the background, Nash said even though the calendar doesn’t show it’s the most wonderful time of the year, she thinks Majic’s Christmas music will help people reflect on happier times. “It reminds you of your friends and family and it’s really hard not seeing them all the time right now so it puts you in a nostalgic mood.”

Hilkey agrees. “I think it brings back so many memories of family and friends and times we’ve shared together,” she said. “95.1 knew that we needed this right now.”

Majic started playing Christmas music on March 23. It was initially scheduled to run for only a week but listeners wanted more. “We posted it on social media and about 75 percent of the people thought it was really a great idea,” said Captain Chris Didier, Operations Manager at Majic 95.1. “So we went ahead with it and the response has been pretty strong.”

“We thought we’d do it late in the evening not to interrupt the regular programming of the radio station,” said Captain Chris. “We’ve continued to do it now week by week to see what the response is and it’s getting stronger. With the pandemic still just peaking I think there are some people out there who still want this. We’re doing it later in the evening from 9 p.m. to midnight so it’s certainly not a time of day people are going to find that’s bothersome to them.”

Majic 95.1 is playing Christmas music Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight. Captain Chris said it’s all about serving the people. “Majic has been in the community for 35 years. It’s part of the heart of Fort Wayne. We’ll do this as long as listeners want it.”

“We’re Fort Wayne’s Christmas station,” echoed Nash. “For our community to be down in the dumps, we’re going to do everything we can to lift them up.”