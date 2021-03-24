Magistrate Sherry Hartzler, Allen Superior Court judge nominee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three magistrates are nominees to fill the seat of retiring Allen Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt who will step down in May. Regardless of who’s appointed, the result will leave a balance of four men and four women judges in Superior Court because all of the finalists are women.

WANE 15 sat down with each of the nominees. “I am Sherry Hartzler. I’m a magistrate for the Allen Superior Court. We oversee issues pertaining to families, child abuse and neglect proceedings, divorces, custody actions, protective orders and adoptions.”

Magistrate Hartzler has served in this capacity since 2015. Prior to being a magistrate, she practiced law for 13 years. She grew up in the town of Markle in Huntington County before settling with her husband and daughter in Fort Wayne. Hartzler said during her time on the bench she’s impacted dozens of families.

“I’ve also established what’s called the Family Recovery Court,” she said. “It’s a specialized court that assist parents and caregivers who struggled with substance abuse and I consider that to be one of my greatest accomplishments in terms of my contribution to this community. I think we have well over 30 parents involved in the proceedings.”

The other two finalists are Allen Circuit Court Magistrate Ashley Hand and Allen Superior Court Magistrate Lori Morgan. Governor Holcomb will name the next Allen Superior Court judge in less than two months.

The Allen Superior Court Judicial Nominating Commission nominated each of the finalists.