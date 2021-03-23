Magistrate Lori Morgan, Allen Superior Court judge nominee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During Women’s History Month, we call attention to three magistrates who are nominees to fill the seat of Allen Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt once he retires May 1. Each of the finalists is a woman.

“My name is Lori Morgan and I’m a magistrate in the Family Relations Division at the Allen Superior Court. We handle all kinds of cases that pertain to the family.”

Magistrate Morgan has held this position for 26 years. She said that makes her the longest serving female magistrate in Allen County history. She’s also the only African American woman to ever hold the position.

This wife and mother from Fort Wayne said she is committed to serving families and proud of the work she does with children. “We partnered in 2019 with the Boys and Girls Club and had a career fair for children who’ve been adjudicated to be in need of services. We had some professionals from the community come and talk about what their careers were and encourage young people to dream big and think about what kind of careers they wanted to be involved in when they become adults.”

A group called ChangeMakers Fort Wayne is circulating a petition asking Governor Eric Holcomb to appoint Magistrate Morgan as the next judge in Allen Superior Court. Whether she’s appointed or not, Morgan said she plans to continue serving the people of Allen County. “I have a passion and a commitment to serving families.”

The other two finalists are Allen Circuit Court Magistrate Ashley Hand and Allen Superior Court Magistrate Sherry Hartzler. Governor Holcomb will name the next Allen Superior Court judge in less than two months.

The Allen Superior Court Judicial Nominating Commission nominated each of the finalists.