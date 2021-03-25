Magistrate Ashley Hand, Allen Superior Court judge nominee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we celebrate Women’s History Month, three women are in the running to become the next Allen Superior Court judge. The one who is chosen will replace Charles Pratt who will retire May 1.

Two of the nominees are magistrates in Allen Superior Court. The other serves in Allen Circuit Court. “My name is Ashley Hand, I’m a magistrate in the Allen Circuit Court. I primarily handle the family calendar which includes divorces and custody child cases.”

Magistrate Hand has been in her position since April 1, 2020. Prior to that she practiced law for 12 years. Born in Auburn, she moved to Fort Wayne while in middle school. This wife and mother of three says her family is a product of the foster care system.

“In private practice I was a foster parent and before coming to be a magistrate I spent four years as a foster parent. So I adopted two boys from the foster system. So to have been part of that was really an exciting opportunity for me.”

The other two finalists are Allen Superior Court Magistrates Lori Morgan and Sherry Hartzler. Governor Holcomb will name the next Allen Superior Court judge in less than two months.

The Allen Superior Court Judicial Nominating Commission nominated each of the finalists.