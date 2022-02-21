FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With the completion of a new $118 million hospital downtown, Fort Wayne and Allen County residents should be reassured the Lutheran Health Network is strong and here to stay.

That was one of the messages Twilla Lee, CEO of the Lutheran Downtown Hospital, conveyed Monday at a Fort Wayne Rotary Club luncheon. Lutheran Health Network CEO Scott Teffeteller was also to appear at the luncheon, but cancelled for an unidentified reason.

“There was a huge investment,” Lee said during a media question and answer after the luncheon. “118 million dollars. We’re not going to walk away from that. There’s also investment for the medical office renovation. We have other projects that are investments from CHS (Community Health Systems) so from a Fort Wayne perspective and the commitment to Fort Wayne, we’re absolutely confident in our parent corporation’s emphasis and their investment in to the Fort Wayne market.”

A CHS fourth quarter earnings report issued Feb. 16 showed a decrease in net income last year to $178 million from $311 million in 2020 during the same time period.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital

Here in Allen County, Lutheran Health Network paid more than $19 million in local taxes in 2020 with $47 million in capital investment and made nearly 890,000 in donations and outreach contributions, acording to a slide show presented by Lee.

With the prospect of IU Health likely to build a hospital three miles away from Lutheran’s main hospital and trauma center, Lee brought the discussion back to the downtown hospital. Hospital runs she said would go wherever was closest.

“Beyond that I’ve always said we want folks to choose Lutheran Downtown Hospital and it comes back to our mission statement. We want to give compassionate care with excellence to every patient every time. If we do that, our reputation will help to drive our volume,” Lee said.

Hiring nurses and other staff has been a challenge as it has with other health care systems, but the downtown hospital has a staff loyal to the location.

“Culture is important. We’ve got a great set of leaders and we’ve improved greatly our employee engagement scores,” Lee said. “It has been a difficult year recruiting, especially nurses. (We are) working very diligently,” besides offering benefits and the “ability to be part of a team.”

With the new downtown hospital open since November, the old hospital is in the process of being demolished “brick by brick, east to west,” Lee said. Once the old hospital building is gone, Lutheran will build a parking lot with green spaces and parking with around 200 spaces.

The medical office building will be renovated. After one Rotarian asked about the burn unit, Lee said it had been moved to the main Lutheran Hospital and it won’t be coming back downtown.

With a downtown growing with new buildings and redevelopment, Lee foresees a growth in patients and the hospital is seeing “more neighborhood folks” come to the new facility.

“We continue to care for those who are on the unfortunate side,” Lee added.

Another question centered on readiness in natural disasters or a tornado. Lee said the downtown hospital has generator capacity for a week.

Speciality services at Lutheran downtown include cardiology and cardiovascular care, gastroenterology, general and bariatric surgery, orthopedic surgery and pulmonology. Services to come include nephrology and dialysis.