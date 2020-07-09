Lunch on the Square is Going Live

This summer event has been enjoyed virtually since June 2 but the first in-person event of the 2020 season starts this afternoon.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lunch on the Square moves from virtual to live and in-person on Thursday.

It will be held downtown at Freiman Square. The artist “Basketcase” is set to kick off the first in-person event of the 2020 season.

Lunch on the Square has been enjoyed virtually since June 2.

For the fun and safety of everyone, protocols will be in place this year. Those include:

Tables and chairs will be sanitized after each use.

Tables will be set up according to social distancing recommendations.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be strongly encouraged while in any queue.

Face coverings are recommended, but will only be required to enter restroom areas. (in the Auer Center)

Hand sanitizer will be made available in multiple locations.

You are asked not to attend if you have respiratory or flu-like symptoms (cold, cough, fever, muscle aches) or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

This event is held every Thursday July 9 – August 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.