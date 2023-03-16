Fort Hood (FOX 44/KWKT) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) wants the FBI to look into the death of PVT Ana Basalduaruiz at Fort Hood.

The 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office previously said that PVT Basalduaruiz died on Monday, March 13. She was part of the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months, where she worked as a Combat Engineer.

On Thursday, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division officials announced that no foul play is evident in the investigation into the 21-year-old woman’s death.

In a statement released Thursday evening to FOX 44 News, LULAC said she was found dead in her quarters and that her parents stated she had complained about repeated sexual harassment by other servicemembers, including one of her immediate supervisors.

LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said in the release, “We have already informed the Army that LULAC is demanding action and will not stand down until all the truth emerges about what happened. Also, we are asking the FBI to conduct an outside investigation into this case, independent of the US Army.”

Garcia and other LULAC leaders are worried that PVT Basalduaruiz’s death is too similar to what happened to SPC Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared in April of 2020. She also complained about sexual harassment at Fort Hood.

It was later confirmed 20-year-old SPC. Aaron Robinson killed Guillen and got rid of her body with the help of Cecily Aguilar. Robinson killed himself while authorities tried to arrest him. Aguilar eventually pleaded guilty to charged connected to the case.