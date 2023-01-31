Luke Bryan performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan fans will have a couple of chances to see the country superstar in Indiana this year.

“Country On Tour” will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 18 and the Ford Center in Evansville on Aug. 25.

Special guests throughout the 36-city tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists, including Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com. Bryan’s fan club members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.

“Country On Tour” Schedule