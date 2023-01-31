NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan fans will have a couple of chances to see the country superstar in Indiana this year.
“Country On Tour” will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 18 and the Ford Center in Evansville on Aug. 25.
Special guests throughout the 36-city tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists, including Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com. Bryan’s fan club members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.
“Country On Tour” Schedule
- 06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
- 06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- 06/23/2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- 07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- 07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
- 07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
- 07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
- 07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
- 08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- 08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
- 08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- 08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
- 08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- 08/18/2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
- 08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center
- 08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- 09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- 09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- 10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center
- 10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
- 10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- 10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- 10/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
- 10/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- 10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- 10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- 10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium