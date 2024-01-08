ATLANTA (WANE) – After a fantastic season in Canada, Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack is heading back to the NFL.

The former Highlight Zone star signed a reserve/future contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the first day following the end of the NFL’s regular season.

This past season Mack helped lead the Montreal Alouettes to the Grey Cup championship, the CFL’s version of the Super Bowl. A receiver, Mack tallied 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Mack, who played collegiately at Ohio State, has previously played for the Giants, Titans, and 49ers in the NFL.