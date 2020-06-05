Look up to see the “Strawberry Moon” Tonight

Skies will clear and you’ll have a perfect seat in your backyard to see the Strawberry Moon. Moonrise will be at 9:17 pm and what you will notice besides a full moon is the orange-reddish color of the moon. If you get up really early Saturday you will see the moon on a lower horizon just before moonset which is at 6:49 am in Fort Wayne.

The moon gets it’s coloring because you’ll be seeing it lower on the horizon which means that pollution and dust will be the lens which you view the moon through tonight. The full moons arc will keep it in the sky longer during June and that will also give it an orangish tint.

The name for the Strawberry Moon was derived from the Algonquin Native American tribes in eastern North America. They thought it signaled the season for picking and the gathering of ripened strawberries because of it’s coloring in the June sky.



The next full moon will be on July 5, it’s called the “Buck Moon” and it will have with it an extra celestial treat. There will be a penumbral lunar eclipse on this day.