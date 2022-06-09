FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you are looking for feminine hygiene products, you may see bare shelves at some stores across the area.

Several news outlets are reporting a shortage of these products has started and it could only get worse because of ongoing supply chain issues.

One of Fort Wayne women’s advocate, who provides items for women in need says she is definitely seeing this problem in the city recently.

“I’ve been going out looking at stores and discovered that some of the stores that usually have a bountiful supply. Now, they don’t have as much or they have a limit on how many you can buy. So, I’m thinking that it’s kind of scary. First, it was formula,” House of Grace Pregnant Teens and Single Moms United CEO Christina Stampley said.

If you or someone you know needs to find any of these types of products, you can contact Stampley at (260) 602-1803.