Local three-time paralympic athlete develops fitness app for the blind and visually impaired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tyler Merren, a Fort Wayne-based USA Men’s Goalball athlete, recently won the prestigious Holman Prize for Blind Ambition.

A San Francisco-based organization called the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired awards three individuals each year with $25,000 to put towards their goals.

“I never go into anything, thinking ‘no, there is no way’, but this was a really big deal,” Merren said.

A big deal is right. Now with his $25,000 winnings, Merren is continuing the development of his audio-based fitness app, that features descriptions of equipment, nutrition, heart monitoring, and journal capabilities.

“Does anybody know any good apps that art accessible to screen readers, does anybody know of a YouTuber that does a pretty good job describing their workouts, you know we have to hunt for ways to find fitness,” Merren said.

Merren grew up in a family of athletes and has always had a love for sports, but when he lost his vision was when he found his passion.

“I was 13, 14 or 15 years old and I really started losing a lot of vision,” Merren said. “I needed to find an outlet needed to find something I could be very competitive in.”

That outlet was the game Goalball, a team sport designed specifically for athletes with a vision impairment. With his brand, ReVision Training, Merren’s mission is to give those who are blind or visually impaired the same opportunities as everyone else.

“My hope is that through this project there will be some kid out there a lot like me, 13 or 14 years old confused about their vision loss, maybe feeling like they are a little bit trapped, this project might be kind of a beacon or a lighthouse for them,” Merren said.

Merren told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee his app should launch any day now.