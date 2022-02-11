Fort Wayne, IND (Wane) – Turnstone is putting on a local talent show event for the city of Fort Wayne.

“Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show” will be a chance for you to showcase your hidden talent. The show is presented by Sweetwater at the Clyde Theater and proceeds will support Turnstone Center’s mission of empowering people with disabilities.

The show is inspired by many talent shows you see on tv, and is excited to see the many talents in the community.

““Center Stage” is a first-of-its-kind talent experience in our community. “This is a way to elevate talent and performing arts for all people with and without disabilities. We know Fort Wayne has talent and we want to see it.” Rena Shown, Chief of Development

Anyone is welcome to audition for the talent show. You can send in your audition tape to the centerstage website, and a panel of judges will determine who will advance to the next round. There is no age limit, but people under 18 will have to have a parent sign a consent form.

To find all the forms and more information, you can visit their website.